Xponance Inc. Acquires 763 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tenable by 658.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -119.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

