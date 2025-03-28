Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $543,263.22 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CRM stock opened at $277.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $4,321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,395,132,000 after buying an additional 257,501 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.
