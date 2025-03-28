Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $134,000 in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Groupon by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Groupon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 75,051 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Groupon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.
Groupon Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
