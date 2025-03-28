Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,944 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iRobot by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iRobot by 2,712.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 386,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

iRobot Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.87. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

About iRobot

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.