Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARAY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Accuray by 489.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 230,695 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 384,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 226,602 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Accuray in the third quarter valued at $249,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Accuray by 1,650.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,022 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $194.35 million, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

