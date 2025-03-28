Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$13.85

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAV shares. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bankshares raised Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.
Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.64 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.27 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.
