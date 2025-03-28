Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 173,543 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,543 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $69.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.