WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 27,669 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,555,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $100,013,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,697,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,151,000 after buying an additional 1,903,280 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,661,000 after buying an additional 1,416,907 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 400.0% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,224.80. This trade represents a 60.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,383,685 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNM opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

