MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 252,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 175,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
MTB Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63.
MTB Metals Company Profile
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
