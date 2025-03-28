Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Declines By 99.2%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lowell Farms Stock Performance
Shares of LOWLF opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. Lowell Farms has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.18.
