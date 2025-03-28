Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Declines By 99.2%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

Shares of LOWLF opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. Lowell Farms has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.18.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.

