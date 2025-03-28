AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Trading Up 15.8 %

OTCMKTS:AVVH opened at $0.00 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

