IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,228 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 71.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 87,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 127,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 price target (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.