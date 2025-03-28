NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,113 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

