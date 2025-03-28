Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

