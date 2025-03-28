Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,580 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,045,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,823,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 173.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,356 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

