4,000 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

