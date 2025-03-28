Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 207,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,119,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.85 and a 200 day moving average of $199.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

