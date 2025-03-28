Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

JHI opened at $13.60 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

