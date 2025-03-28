Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Twin Securities Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 452,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 44.76% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

