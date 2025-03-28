Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,959 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,204. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

