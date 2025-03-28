Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.6% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,401.36. This trade represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,025. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $202.79 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.33%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
