Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,435 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

