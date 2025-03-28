Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 275,000 VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 18.06%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

