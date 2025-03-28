Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 92.2% in March

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the February 28th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 22.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied DNA Sciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
APDN stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $460.00.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($28.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.00) by ($12.00). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 228.12% and a negative return on equity of 101.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied DNA Sciences
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Home Depot Stock: Is Magic Apron a Gimmick or a Game Changer?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Target Drops to COVID Lows: Buy the Dip or Cut Losses?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.