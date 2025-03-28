Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $10.80 Million in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,276,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,000. SecureWorks comprises approximately 2.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in SecureWorks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.51 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

