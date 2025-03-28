1,695 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SAP by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in SAP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.
SAP Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE SAP opened at $268.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $293.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.09. The company has a market capitalization of $329.43 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
