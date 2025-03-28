Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $61.27 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

