Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.02.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $976.72 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $970.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $864.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

