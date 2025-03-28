Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 370.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.76 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.