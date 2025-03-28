Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Up 227.3% in March

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLCP opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

