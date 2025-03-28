GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $836,205.06 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $836,205.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,377.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $362,565.79.

On Thursday, March 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $21,582.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $108,737.20.

GeneDx Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WGS traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 515,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.91. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $115.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WGS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGS. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

