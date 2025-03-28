Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Director Buys 6,579 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) Director Joni Kahn purchased 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000.08. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 62,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,944. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.85. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
