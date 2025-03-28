Highbridge Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,223 shares during the period. Amedisys accounts for approximately 1.3% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $34,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Amedisys by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

