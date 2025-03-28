Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 399,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of OnKure Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OKUR opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30. OnKure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.28.
OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.51). Equities analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on OnKure Therapeutics
OnKure Therapeutics Profile
OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OnKure Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Target Drops to COVID Lows: Buy the Dip or Cut Losses?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.