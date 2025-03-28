Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 399,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of OnKure Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKUR opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30. OnKure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.28.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.51). Equities analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKUR shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OnKure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Profile

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

