Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $15.17 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 223.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,982 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in IAC by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 52,271 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in IAC by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,847,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,252,000 after acquiring an additional 66,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IAC in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.29. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

