Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,953,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,862,461 shares.The stock last traded at $15.31 and had previously closed at $17.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSAI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.80 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,418,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,496,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,703,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,084,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
