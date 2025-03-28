The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

DIS stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

