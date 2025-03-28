IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $856,000 Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Itron were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,930.10. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.