Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.83 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $629.02 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $803.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

