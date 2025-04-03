PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $12.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.52. 3,542,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,274. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.30. PVH has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $124.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 759,656 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

