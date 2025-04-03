A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.30 ($8.08) and traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.12). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 613 ($8.03), with a volume of 396,597 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 616.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £721.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.80 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

