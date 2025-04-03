Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Shares of EMR traded down $9.73 on Thursday, hitting $101.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.7% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 156,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

