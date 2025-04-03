Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 14.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) traded up 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.08 and last traded at C$19.07. 1,635,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,456,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.90.

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

