AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Get AGCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $10.34 on Thursday, hitting $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $125.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.