Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Entegris Trading Down 16.2 %

ENTG stock traded down $13.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.94. 7,347,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after buying an additional 2,826,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $445,988,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after acquiring an additional 291,893 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

