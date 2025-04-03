Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.51 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.88). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 294.07 ($3.85), with a volume of 44,752,203 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BARC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 410 ($5.37) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 317.14 ($4.16).

Barclays Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 298.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 185,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £542,717.04 ($711,107.23). Also, insider Robert Berry acquired 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £8,902.32 ($11,664.47). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile



Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

