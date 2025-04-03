Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $4.41. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 33,426 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,271 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

