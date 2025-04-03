ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Shares Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

ANZ Group Company Profile

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

