Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.92 and traded as high as C$27.93. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$27.30, with a volume of 36,197 shares.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.05.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.83%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

