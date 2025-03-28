NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Invests $13.56 Million in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 7.6% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 220,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 46,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.